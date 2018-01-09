Sex Trafficking Raids In Middlesbrough

Police have raided several addresses in a crackdown on people trafficking and serious sexual offences.

More than 100 officers were involved in the simultaneous raids in Middlesbrough, Stockton and Sheffield.

Police drew up the plans after a woman came forward to say she had been subjected to a series of serious sexual offences including rape.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin, of Cleveland Police, said: "Human trafficking, the exploitation of the most vulnerable in our communities by the most ruthless, will not be accepted.

"Our message is clear, to those who are victims in the case: there is hope.

"We are on your side; we can and will help you.

"We are here for you and we are stronger and more determined than your abusers."

Cleveland Police said the operation was based on intelligence that an unknown number of young women have been trafficked and raped at different addresses.

Police were unable to say how many victims were involved or if any of them were under age.

Police smashed a door down in Bowesfield Lane, Stockton, and questioned one man before leading him away in handcuffs.

As he was taken past reporters and into a police van, he looked confused and said: "What's happened?"

Before he was led out, an immigration officer could be seen through the front window, speaking to the suspect in the untidy front room of the terraced house.

Police officers could be seen checking a pair of trousers before carrying out a thorough search of the property.

Officers were also investigating two nearby properties but did not appear to have made arrests there.