Son Of Greggs Founder Has Prison Term Cut

The son of the founder of Newcastle-based bakery Greggs has had his jail sentence for indecently assaulting young boys cut by five years.

Colin Gregg, 76, of Home Steadings, Gosforth, Newcastle, was found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault committed against four boys over three decades and was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in March.

Gregg, who helped build up the family business and also worked as a social worker, teacher and headmaster, lost a bid to have his convictions overturned at London's Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

But senior judges said his jail term, imposed at Newcastle Crown Court, was "too long" and reduced it to eight-and-a-half years.