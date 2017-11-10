Sunderland Man Charged With Terrorism Offences

A 40-year-old man from Sunderland has been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

Zahir Khan, 40, was arrested in Sunderland on Thursday as part of an intelligence-led investigation supported by Northumbria Police.

A spokeswoman for the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said additional charges were approved by the Attorney General on Friday morning.

She said Khan is charged with five counts of encouraging terrorism, contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and one count of disseminating terrorist publications, contrary to section 2.

The spokeswoman said he is also charged with three counts of publishing or distributing written material intending to incite religious hatred, contrary to section 29 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Khan appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday where he was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on November 21, court officials confirmed.