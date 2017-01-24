Sunderland Pub Damaged In Arson Attack

Government Pours Millions Into North East Manufacturing Park
The Government has announced it's spending £71.6m on projects to grow the North East's economy.
A bottle of flammable liquid was thrown through the window of a Sunderland pub, in what police believe was an arson attack
Emergency services were called to Oddies in Hylton Road in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 24th).
When they arrived, all four occupants were already safely out of the property and no one was injured.
It is believed that a lit bottle containing flammable liquid was thrown through a downstairs window starting the fire which is being treated as arson.
Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.
Neighbourhood Inspector Jamie Southwell said: "We want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who may have seen or heard anything which could assist our enquiries. It was extremely fortunate that no one was injured as this could easily have resulted in fatalities."
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 31 of 24/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The Government has announced it's spending £71.6m on projects to grow the North East's economy.
It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday January 18th on Scotswood Road
25 North East schools have been named on a list of under-performing schools in the country
Five organisations in the North East feature in this year's Top 100 Employers list, released today by lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality charity Stonewall
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments