Two Properties Damaged By Suspected Gunshots In Newcastle

An investigations underway after two separate reports of gunshots in Newcastle last night

The first came in just after 9pm last night - in Deepdale Crescent in Cowgate.



Officers at the scene found that a window had been damaged at an address on the street.

Around two hours later - at 11.10pm - a report was made of two loud bangs in Oakfield Gardens, 2 miles away.

Officers there found windows had been damaged.

Fortunately there are no reports of injuries in either case.

Officers are unsure whether the attacks are linked - and say they're keeping an "open mind", although it is believed a vehicle was used by offenders in both cases.



Superintendent Nicola Musgrove, of Northumbria Police, said incidents of this nature were not common in the city and a full investigation was underway.



She said: "We have now had four incidents in the New Year of firearms being discharged which is very unusual for our region.



"The Northumbria force area is not a place that has a problem with gun crime and it remains one of the safest places to live in the country.



"One person has already been charged in relation to an incident in Brunswick on New Year's Day and a full investigation is underway for the other incidents.



"Nobody has been injured in any of these incidents and the firearms have been used to damage property but it is still very concerning that firearms are being used in this way.



"The incidents last night are similar in nature and have taken place in a close proximity in a relatively short time period so we are keeping an open mind as to whether the same people could be involved.



"There will be an increased police presence in Benwell and Cowgate this morning to carry our house-to-house enquiries so if anyone has concerns we would encourage you to speak to our officers.



"If anyone saw what happened, or saw any suspicious vehicles driving in the areas of each incident last night, then we would urge you to get in touch."



Any witnesses, or anyone with any information about the incidents last night, should contact police on 101 quoting log 983 09/01/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.