Teenage couple from South Shields Killed In Manchester Bombing

A teenage couple killed in the Manchester Arena bombing "wanted to be together forever and now they are'', their families have said.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields, were "inseparable'' and "beautiful inside and out''.

The teenage sweethearts were among 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up after a pop concert on Monday night.

In a joint statement released through Greater Manchester Police their relatives said: "On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not.

"They were perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be.

"They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable.

"Chloe always described herself as ditzy who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe's demands for chocolate.

"They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities. They wanted to be together forever and now they are.''

Mr Curry, a former pupil of Gateshead College, was studying for a degree in sport and exercise science at Northumbria University.

His father, Andrew Curry, died aged 49 in March after a long illness.

An obituary posted in the Shields Gazette said: ``My dad was my hero. I don't know how we can go on without him! I will be strong though and look after them as you asked me to Dad.''