Teenager Raped in Morpeth By Man Who Offered Her A Lift

An 18-year-old woman has been raped by a man who offered her a lift in Morpeth

It happened between 2:30am and 5am, as was walking along the footpath of the A197, near the outside of Morpeth Golf Club, when a man in a car stopped and offered her a lift.



She got into the vehicle and after driving a short distance the man pulled into a lay-by and raped the woman.



The man is described as being white, aged in his late 50s to early 60s, short in height and of big build. His hair is described as being short and white or grey in colour. He is believed to be clean shaven and possibly wearing glasses. He spoke with a local Tyneside accent. He was driving a small to medium sized dark coloured car.



Officers are working to establish the exact location of the lay-by however think it may have been in the gravelled lay-by area on the sharp bend just before Plessey woods and after the B1331 junction with Nedderton.



Specialist officers are supporting the victim at this time and enquiries are ongoing.



Detective Inspector Paul Race said: "This is a very concerning incident and we are doing all we can to identify the man involved as soon as possible. I would ask anyone who thinks they have any information that could help us to contact us immediately on 101. I would also urge women, and men, not to accept lifts from strangers. Please do not get into a car with someone you do not know."



Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 603 05/02/17.