Teesside Drug Baron Captured in Thailand

A Teesside drug baron has been captured in Thailand.



47-year-old Jonathon Moorby was in the run from a jail sentence for trafficking cocaine and amphetamines in the UK.

He was arrested on the island of Koh Samui, in a joint operation between Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau and Interpol.

Moorby was sentenced in absentia at Teesside Crown Court in December 2014 to 15 years, for possession with intent to supply controlled class A and class B drugs.

In July 2016, he was ordered to repay £575,860 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Thai Police say they were led to the drug dealer's hideout by tracking his son, who had come to visit his father.

Moorby is alleged to have bought a fake Belgian passport on the Thai black market for a million baht (£22,000).

He will be charged with holding a fake passport and illegally entering the country before he is deported to Britain.