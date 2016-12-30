Thieves Target Cash Machine In Newcastle

North East Recognised In New Year Honours
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird is being made a Dame for services to Women and Equality
An amount of money has been stolen from a cashpoint in Newcastle, after thieves cut through the wall of a vacant shop.
It happened around midnight at an ATM on Jesmond Road, which is immediately next door to the locally well-known 'Double Diner' take
away.
Thieves broke into the vacant premises, via a rear window, then cut through an internal wall to get to the room housing the cashpoint.
They then attacked the cashpoint machine using cutting equipment and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
Acting Detective Inspector Graeme Barr said:
"This is a busy area of Jesmond and people out for the night may have seen someone acting suspiciously using cutting equipment late
at night or heard the offenders, especially as the cutting equipment would have made quite a noise."
If so we would ask them to contact us."
Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird is being made a Dame for services to Women and Equality
Lions cubs at a safari park have been given a festive treat - Christmas trees covered in meat and spices.
A 51-year-old had to have stitches, after a man fired a pellet at her in Benwell.
Police say a man had food thrown at him, as he walked down Scrogg Road.
6pm - 6:30pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments