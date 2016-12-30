Thieves Target Cash Machine In Newcastle

30th December 2016, 14:13

Cash Point in Jesmond

Comments

An amount of money has been stolen from a cashpoint in Newcastle, after thieves cut through the wall of a vacant shop.

It happened around midnight at an ATM on Jesmond Road, which is immediately next door to the locally well-known 'Double Diner' take
away.

Thieves broke into the vacant premises, via a rear window, then cut through an internal wall to get to the room housing the cashpoint.

They then attacked the cashpoint machine using cutting equipment and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Acting Detective Inspector Graeme Barr said:
"This is a busy area of Jesmond and people out for the night may have seen someone acting suspiciously using cutting equipment late
at night or heard the offenders, especially as the cutting equipment would have made quite a noise."

If so we would ask them to contact us."

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: Robbie Williams at Heart Live

6pm - 6:30pm

Watch heart TV

  • Jonus Blue Fast Car

    17:58

    iTunes

  • Mnek NEVER FORGET YOU FT. ZARA LARSSON

    17:55

    iTunes

  • Kungs This Girl

    17:41

    iTunes

  • Alan Walker FADED

    17:38

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter