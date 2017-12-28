Three Newcastle Bars Shut For New Year

Three city-centre bars in Newcastle have been told they must stay closed for New Year, as an investigation into alleged "criminal activity" continues.

Madame Koo, Florita's and House of Smith - all on Collingwood Street - have been issued with closure notices from Northumbria Police.

The force says it's investigating the suspected supply of Class A drugs at the three venues and have arrested 21 people, who've all been released under investigation.

This latest closure notice, issused at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Thursday, will see the bars remain shut until January 3.

Chief Superintendent David Felton said:

"We are pleased with the outcome for all the premises and believe this will serve as a strong warning to everyone involved in the night time economy in Newcastle."

"These closures show that Northumbria Police will use all methods available to ensure we maintain a safe and enjoyable night time economy in the city."

"This has been a six month operation and I would like to thank all those involved for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to secure these Closure Notices."