Two Arrested After Shot Fired In Sunderland Post Office

Two men have been arrested after a gun was fired during a robbery on a post office in Sunderland.

At around 4.50pm on Monday evening police received a report that two men - one carrying a firearm - had entered the Post Office on Hylton Road.



They approached the counter and demanded the male staff member hand over cash.

He refused and one of the men discharged the firearm before fleeing the store empty handed.



None of the staff or customers were injured but the staff member was understandably distressed.

This morning, police arrested two men - aged 46 and 31 - in connection with what happened.



Officers had been carrying out inquiries throughout the evening before making the arrests in a pre-planned operation in Garfield Street in the Pallion area of Sunderland.



One of the men has been taken to hospital for treatment to an injury.

Enquiries into the robbery are continuing today and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 768 16/01/17.