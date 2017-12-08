Two Men Deny Murdering Woman Found In Burning Car

Two men have appeared in court to deny murdering a Vietnamese woman whose body was found in a burning car near Sunderland.

Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court for a brief hearing.

They denied murdering Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 29, a mother-of-one whose body was found in a burning car by allotments in Shiney Row in August.

Unwin entered a formal not guilty plea and when the charge was put to McFall he replied in a clear voice: "Most certainly not guilty."

A trial lasting four weeks will begin on February 20.