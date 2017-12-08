Video Released To Trace Motorbike-Riding Robbers Who Targeted Newcastle Asda

Police have released CCTV footage of two robbers preparing to steal £28,000 from a branch of Asda in Newcastle.

It happened at the High Row branch in Lemington at around 2.10pm on Saturday.

Two people arrived on a motorbike, before one got off and threatened a G4S security guard with a gun.

He was made to hand over the secure container - with £28,000 inside - before the robbers fled on the motorbike, in the direction of Scotswood Road.

Later that day the motorbike, which had been stolen several months ago, was found abandoned and set on fire in Rowlands Gill.

Police are now trying to find and arrest the two robbers - by releasing this video of the moment they scoped out their target.



Detective Chief Inspector Paul Knox is now asking for anyone who knows the identity of the suspects, or saw the motorbike in question on Sunday, to get in touch.



He said: "We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into this robbery in the past week and the net is now closing in on these offenders.



"Our detectives have been reviewing CCTV, going house-to-house and carrying out forensic enquiries where appropriate.



"However we still need help from the public to piece together the movements of this motorbike and of those individuals involved in the robbery.



"The CCTV footage in question clearly shows the offenders carrying out a recce of the site at about 2.02pm which is just minutes before the robbery.



"We want to speak to anyone who saw the motorcycle in Lemington around that time, around Newcastle earlier that day or in Rowlands Gill where it was eventually found burnt out.



"Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be the last piece of the jigsaw that helps us to identify the individuals involved."



Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting incident number 617 01/12/17 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.