£100,000+ Raised For Matt's Charity

More than £100,000 has been raised for the charity chosen by the Kendal man who died after the London Marathon at the weekend.

29 year old Matt Campbell was running to raise money for The Brathay Trust - his aim was to raise £2,500, making the current total around 4,000% higher than his target.

You can find Matt's fundraising page here

The charity works with disabled and vulnerable children, providing them with adventure activites and holidays.

Its Chief Executive Godfrey Owen told Heart: "Matt was an inspiration to everyone at the trust and beyond.

"We're still letting the tragic news of Matt's passing sink in.

"None of us here could believe it when we heard that Matt had collapsed and died in hospital.

"We were thrilled when he told us he was doing the marathon to raise money to help the charity's projects."

Godfrey added that the trust will consider how to create a lasting legacy in Matt's memory in due course.

