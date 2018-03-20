110 News Kendal Homes Get Permission

More affordable homes have been given planning permission in Kendal.

Jones Homes will build on a plot on Milnthorpe Road, where 38 of the 110 new-builds will be aimed at first time buyers.

Work will start in April and will take around four years to complete.

Commenting on the Stonecross Meadows development, Managing Director Gary Hardy, said: "We are delighted to have secured land in Kendal and have the opportunity to showcase our homes in this enviable location on the edge of the Lake District National Park.

"Kendal is a thriving market town and a highly desirable place to live and work, or own a second home".

Stonecross Meadows is Jones Homes’ first development in South Lakeland.

Underlining its commitment to the town, the developer has also committed to contribute more than £300,000 towards improving educational facilities in the town and local highways.