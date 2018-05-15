200 Riders In Blood Biker Cortege

15 May 2018, 06:46

Russell Curwen

Around 200 motorcycles are expected to form the funeral cortege for a late Blood Biker from Kendal.

Volunteer Russel Curwen died in a crash transporting an urgent sample between Westmorland General and Lancaster.

The convoy will set off from the Junction 36 Rural Auction centre on Friday morning, ahead of a service at Kendal Parish Church.

Riders will gather at J36 between 9am and 11am. They'll head to Endmoor, where the hearse and family cars will join them. There'll also be a stop at WGH so staff their can pay their respects.

Following the service at 12.15pm, the cortege will head on to Beetham Crematorium for 2pm.

