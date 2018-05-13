£20,000 Boost For Storm-Damaged Route

More than £20,000 has been raised to re-connect a storm-damaged route in the Lake District - in just the last two weeks.

The Lake District Foundation's been raising the money for the Keswick to Threlkeld railway path - one of the area's most popular walks - which was severely damaged during Storm Desmond in 2015.

The donations have been made by The Keswick Enterprise Holding Charitable Trust, Keswick Town Council and Keswick Bridge Complex.

The Foundation received a cheque from The Keswick Enterprise Holding Charitable Trust who gave £15,000 in support of the fundraising efforts.

The Chair of the Trust, John Harvey, said I have enjoyed the beauty and pleasure of the railway path for many years when I visit Keswick.

"The scale of the fundraising challenge is daunting but I do hope our donation will bring the Lake District Foundation closer to the £300,000 target and hopefully encourage others who are yet to donate to do so".



£2,000 was donated by Keswick Town Council, with another £2,000 from Keswick Bridge Complex.

Its Manager Robert Duncan said: "Since Storm Desmond hit we’ve asking our guests to help get the path back up and running by making a donation to the cause.

"We are so pleased to help with our contribution and looking forward to seeing the path fully connected soon"



Two of the old railway bridges that crossed the River Greta were washed away and one bridge left at risk of collapse and around 200 metres of the path surface disappeared into the floodwaters.



In December 2017 the LDNPA announced a major funding boost to the project - a £2.5 million grant from Highways England and a partnership with the Lake District Foundation to jointly fundraise the shortfall of around £3 million.