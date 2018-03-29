6 Cumbrian Schools Get Threatening Email

29 March 2018, 06:22

Police urge vigilance

At least six Cumbrian schools received a threatening email yesterday but the Police say it was a hoax.

It's believed to be linked to a series of fake bomb threats that were made last week.

Supt Matt Kennerley said: “We have received a number of calls from schools in the county reporting that they have been sent threatening emails.

“Police forces across the country are also believed to have reported similar incidents.

“We take all such reports extremely seriously and, whilst we assess the threat as being low, we appreciate people can be worried by this. As such, there will be additional dedicated patrols around the schools of the county this afternoon.

“We will continue to work closely with schools and local authorities.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes replaced by Jack Leach and Mark Wood for England v New Zealand
Tailbacks near Tebay

Woman Dies In M6 Crash Near Tebay

Clive Grunshaw

PCC Says Govt Should Foot Fracking Bill

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News