6 Cumbrian Schools Get Threatening Email

At least six Cumbrian schools received a threatening email yesterday but the Police say it was a hoax.

It's believed to be linked to a series of fake bomb threats that were made last week.

Supt Matt Kennerley said: “We have received a number of calls from schools in the county reporting that they have been sent threatening emails.

“Police forces across the country are also believed to have reported similar incidents.

“We take all such reports extremely seriously and, whilst we assess the threat as being low, we appreciate people can be worried by this. As such, there will be additional dedicated patrols around the schools of the county this afternoon.

“We will continue to work closely with schools and local authorities.”