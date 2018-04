£700 Worth Of Booze Stolen From Store

CCTV images have been released of two people suspected of stealing £700 worth of alcohol from a store in the Lake District.

It was taken from Booths in Keswick back in February.

Police would like to speak to anyone who can identify the pair pictured above.



Anyone with any information is asked to email 101@cumbria.police.uk or call 101 and ask to speak to PC 2499 Patterson, quoting incident number 129 of the 26th February.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.