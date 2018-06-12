70mph Winds Possible This Week

The wind is going to pick up later this week, with a ellow warning in place across Cumbria and North Lancashire from 3am to 3pm on Thursday.

The Met Office says the strongest winds will reach the west coast during the early hours of Thursday gusto of up to 70mph possible.

Kevin Wadsworth, the Met Office's regional advisor, said: "The next couple of days look like being reasonable, but the focus is on late Wednesday night and Thursday, as those strong to gale force winds sweep in, we’ll see some patchy outbreaks of rain as well, but not enough to cause any issues.

"It’s the south-westerly wind which may well give us some impacts. Gusts of 50-60mph are likely, with some exposed coastal and hilly spots prone to gusts up to 70mph.

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

"Large branches are likely to break off trees, and whole trees may also be at risk, presenting associated hazards and risk of injury.

"The winds will die down later on Thursday, with a fine night to follow, Friday and the weekend will have much lighter winds, but with some showers to watch out for, and temperatures close to normal."