94-year Old Man Dies After Melling Crash

A 94-year old man's died, five days after a crash in Melling.

He was injured when his car was involved in an accident with two lorries on the A683 on Thursday afternoon last week.

The pensioner, from Farleton, died in hospital in Preston yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

The drivers of the HGVs were not injured.

PC Shaun Canning, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed a collision between a car and two HGVs in Melling.

“We want to establish exactly what has happened and hope the public can help us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1074 of June 28.