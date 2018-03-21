Ambleside Celebrates Library Reopening

Ambleside Library reopens today (Wednesday) after a near quarter-of-a-million pound makeover.

A two month refurbishment has turned it into a Community Hub which will be used for meetings and events by councils and good causes.

Commenting on the £230,000 improvements, Cumbrian councillor Deborah Earl said: "I am delighted to see Ambleside Library re-opening as a community hub – the new facilities will be of huge benefit to the local community and visitors alike.

"The Living Well Fair is a fantastic opportunity for local people to get together – they can have a look at the new library, speak to local community groups about getting the best out of later life in terms of their health and wellbeing, catch up with old friends and maybe meet some new ones.

"We have received many favourable comments from the public and we’re particularly pleased to see people re-joining the library.

"We are committed to libraries because they are about more than books - they are community hubs providing access to a huge range of resources, experiences and learning.

"Government cuts have put financial pressure on libraries but the council has made every effort to manage this without affecting the service the public receives."