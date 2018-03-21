Ambleside GP Surgery Under Threat

The Health Secretary is going to look at saving Ambleside's GP surgery from closure.

Changes to how NHS property is managed meant the Central Lakes Medical Group's bills increased by £25,000.



South Lakes MP Tim Farron's pushing Jeremy Hunt to intervene as staff fear the hike means they can't keep it open much longer.



Mr. Farron said: “The surgery at Ambleside provides a vital service for hundreds of local people, but the sad fact of the matter is it simply won’t be able to afford the colossal bill that the Government have given them.



“Jeremy Hunt said in Parliament today that he wants to see no GP close as a result of increased service charges so I’m glad that he has agreed to look again at this case as a matter of urgency.



“I will continue to hold the Government’s feet to the fire until they back down over this daylight robbery.”