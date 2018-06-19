Appeal Made To Find Two Missing Teens

Two teenagers from Cumbria have been missing for ten days.

17 year old Ellie Robertson and 15 year old Ryan Bond were last seen in Kilwinning, Scotland, on the 9th June.

Police say they could be in south or west Cumbria.

Ellie is described as 5'5", with long-blonde hair and of slim build. She was last seen wearing a white vest top, light-blue jeans, a pink jacket and white trainers.

Ryan is described as 5'4", with short light-brown wavy hair and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a light-grey Armani Tracksuit and dark-grey Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Ellie or Ryan, or who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.

Police also ask Ellie and Ryan, if they see this appeal, to contact police directly to let them know they are safe and well.