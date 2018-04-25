Armed Police Called To Council In Kendal

Armed police were called to the offices of Cumbria County Council in Kendal this afternoon, after reports of workers being threatened.

A 52 year old has been arrested in connection with the threats, which saw both the Kendal offices on Busher Walk and the offices in Carlisle shut down.

It's not been revealed whether the person arrested was a man or a woman.

Police say there was no "perceived threat" to the wider public, and it's not thought to be terrorism-related.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson from Cumbria Police said: "The County Council, in accordance with protocol, shut down both the Busher Walk, Kendal, and Parkhouse, Carlisle premises.



"Armed police were deployed to those premises as a precaution."

Cumbria County Council has thanked its staff for remaining calm after earlier being told not to leave the buildings.