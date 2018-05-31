Ashton Memorial To Be Lit Up For Russell

31 May 2018, 12:55

Russell Curwen

Lancaster's Ashton Memorial will be lit up in blue and white in June, in memory of Russell Curwen from Kendal.

Russell - a volunteer rider with North Lancs & Lakes Blood Bikes, died in a crash in Lancaster in May, while delivering supplies to hospital.
 
It's part of the "Our Blue Light" torch relay event - a wellbeing charity, based in the north west.
 
On 12th June, HMP Lancaster Farms will receive an Our Blue Light Torch, passed to them by colleagues at HMP Haverigg.
 
That evening, a relay event will be held at 3-1-5 health club, involving the torch & colleagues from several emergency & essential services.
 
The torch will then be carried to the Ashton Memorial at Williamson Park which will then be lit up in honour of Mr Curwen.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cold Caller

Rogue Trader Reports Rise In Cumbria

US to slap tariffs on EU steel and aluminium

Women swallow abortion pills at pro-choice Belfast protest

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News