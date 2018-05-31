Ashton Memorial To Be Lit Up For Russell

Lancaster's Ashton Memorial will be lit up in blue and white in June, in memory of Russell Curwen from Kendal.

Russell - a volunteer rider with North Lancs & Lakes Blood Bikes, died in a crash in Lancaster in May, while delivering supplies to hospital.

It's part of the "Our Blue Light" torch relay event - a wellbeing charity, based in the north west.

On 12th June, HMP Lancaster Farms will receive an Our Blue Light Torch, passed to them by colleagues at HMP Haverigg.

That evening, a relay event will be held at 3-1-5 health club, involving the torch & colleagues from several emergency & essential services.

The torch will then be carried to the Ashton Memorial at Williamson Park which will then be lit up in honour of Mr Curwen.