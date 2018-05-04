Bank Holiday Disruption For West Coast

If you're planning a trip on the train through the Lake District this Bank Holiday weekend, you may want to think about making alternative plans.

Major work means there'll be no West Coast trains running north of Lancaster and Oxenholme on Sunday.



It's part of a Rail Upgrade which we're told will improve services.

In all, Network Rail will carry out more than 820 projects across the country during the first and last weekends of the month.



The organisation says it schedules work for bank holidays as there are fewer passengers than normal on those days.



Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne said: "This May, thousands of rail workers will be working round the clock to deliver crucial upgrades to the rail network as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.



"This huge investment programme will provide faster, better services and help relieve over-crowding to respond to the huge growth on Britain's railways.



"While most of the network is open for business as usual, some routes are heavily affected and so we strongly advise passengers to plan ahead this May."