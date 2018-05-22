Barrow Man Goes Missing

There's concern for a missing man from Barrow.

25-year old Blake Bailey was last seen in the Marsh Street area on Saturday night.

A statement from Cumbria Police said: "He is described as 6’ 3” tall, stocky build, and he has short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with ‘ROONEY’ written in white across the front, a blue body warmer, blue shorts and khaki trainers with black socks.

"Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101. Police also ask Blake, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well."