Bill Bryson Supports Cumbria Clean-Up

Travel writer Bill Bryson has thrown his support behind efforts to clean up Cumbria this summer.

The author is supporting the 'Great Cumbrian Litter Pick', organised by Friends of the Lake District, taking place across the county on July 6th.

Mr Bryson - best known for travel books like Down Under and Notes From a Small Island, said: "As a lover of the Lake District, I am filled with admiration and gratitude for the heroic people who give up their time to pick up others' careless litter and keep this treasured landscape lovely.

"It's a shame it has to be done, but God bless them for doing it.