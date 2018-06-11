Boy Robbed By Gang Of Four in Lancaster

A 14 year old boy has been robbed by four men in Lancaster.

It happened back on the 2nd of June down an alleyway off Church Street.

The men demanded money and when the victim refused, he was robbed, with £10 stolen. The attackers then made off from the scene in the direction of Church Street.

One of the offenders is described as white, 5'7", aged 17 to 20-years-old and of slim build. It is thought he was wearing a black balaclava and black jumper.

A second offender is described as white, 5'6", aged 17 to 20-years-old and of slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, as well as black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1806490.