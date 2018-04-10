Boyzone To Play Cartmel Races Summer Gig

Boyzone are doing a gig in South Cumbria this summer.

They'll play at Cartmel Races on June 29th, following the success of previous appearances by Sir Tom Jones, Simply Red and Jools Holland.

The best-selling Irish group will feature Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane, whose tour celebrates their 25th anniversary.

Stephen Cooper, Managing Director at Cartmel Racecourse, said: "The team here at Cartmel are all extremely excited to have secured Boyzone to perform at the Racecourse this June.

"The outdoor concerts have become a much-enjoyed part of our summer racing calendar and the atmosphere on these days is fantastic.

"We are sure everyone will come along and enjoy a great, fun-filled day out".

Ahead of their first ever live performance in the South Lakes area, Boyzone themselves added: "We are really looking forward to performing in the stunning setting of Cartmel Racecourse this summer.

"We’ve always loved the outdoor shows and we can’t wait to perform together as a band in front of the enthusiastic crowds at Cartmel!"