Businesses Asked To Back Lakes Manifesto
10 April 2018, 11:57
South Lakes businesses are being urged to write to the government, calling for better infrastructure to help the local economy.
"I had a very positive meeting with the minister where we presented our manifesto for the Lakes – focusing on improvements to our poor rail, road and broadband services.
"I want to say a big thanks to Cumbria Tourism and the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership whose input was massively helpful in forming our plan.
"To truly reap the benefits of World Heritage Site status, it’s vital that we all speak with one voice, so I would encourage all local businesses to write to the minister to back our plans for major investment in our area."