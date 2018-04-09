Candidates Confirmed For SLDC Elections
180 candidates will contest the district council elections in South Lakeland next month, fighting for one of 51 seats.
The district council currently consists of 51 members and that number will not change; However, the number of wards has reduced from 45 to 18, each represented by either two or three councillors.
To set up the new wards, all 51 seats on the council will be contested this year.
The Conservative Party is fielding 51 candidates, the Liberal Democrats 48, Green Party 43, Labour 37 and there is one candidate standing as an Independent.
A full list of candidates in each of the new wards is available here.