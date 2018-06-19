Car Driven Erratically Ends Up In Field

A man was arrested after a car was driven erratically between Blackpool and Lancaster this morning.

The silver Mercedes E250 drove away from a promenade hotel, went through a number of villages, before ending up in a field off Ashton Road.

A 23-year old from Morecambe was taken in on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and assault.

Det Con Gill Topping, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle being driven at excessive speeds or engaging in dangerous overtaking on that route.

“We believe a number of horse riders and cyclists came forward with information about the Mercedes and we’d be keen to speak to them.”