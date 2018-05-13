Cedric Preps For Latest Cross-Bay Walk

The Queen's Official Guide to the Sands of Morecambe Bay is limbering up for his next crossing - this time to raise money for the Cumbria Wildlife Trust.

Cedric Robinson MBE will guide walkers on the eight mile crossing on the 9th of June - from Arnside to Kents Bank.

Andrea Simpson of Cumbria Wildlife Trust, said: "Every year hundreds of walkers join us at this wonderful event, to raise money for Cumbrian wildlife.





You can book "We’re delighted to once again offer people the chance to support the Trust, while enjoying a great day out in the stunning surroundings of Morecambe Bay, with expert guide Cedric Robinson."You can book here or by calling 01539 816300. Registration is at 12.30pm and the walk starts at 1.30pm.

The walk costs £12.50 for adults and £7.50 for children. It includes a free t-shirt and official certificate from Cedric Robinson MBE for each participant. Walkers are encouraged to raise sponsorship money.