Climate Change Tackled

The Council are redoubling efforts to address climate change and believe local people have a crucial role to play.

Leader, Councillor Giles Archibald, said: “Climate change is a looming crisis, a disaster in waiting if we don’t take action.

“This council is stepping up to the challenge and showing leadership by informing people of the facts, reviewing the way we currently do things, embracing new ways of thinking and sharing fresh ideas.

“Locally people may think they’re too insignificant to influence climate change but if everybody gets involved and plays their part we stand a better chance of making a difference.”

Cllr Jones said: “South Lakeland has already had its fair share of extreme weather and climate change is predicted to bring more storms and more flooding.

“By working with communities, businesses and local groups we are committed to finding ways to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

“The big question is what can we do? So, if you have any good ideas or suggestions for how we can influence change, please come along to these meetings and have your say.”

The Green Team, a dedicated group of officers who will re-evaluate what we is being done to support the community to reduce energy and protect the environment.

“We have been actively investigating making our buildings more sustainable and procuring more fuel-efficient vehicles, as well as encouraging the installation of hydro-electric turbines in rivers, and planting more trees.

“But we know we can do more and that’s where we need the help of the public. We hope these important meetings will be well attended and people will share their views on how we can all work together in the ongoing fight against climate change,” added Cllr Archibald.

The Ulverston meeting will be on Tuesday 17 July at the Coronation Hall from 7pm until 9pm and Kendal Town Hall will be the venue for the meeting on Thursday 26 July from 7pm until 9pm.