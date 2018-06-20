Company Fined Over Care Home Death

A care home company's been fined after a resident in Morecambe died after falling from a stairlift.

85-year old Mary Sharples hadn't been strapped in properly by staff at Alders Residential Care Home back in 2014.

Calderdean Ltd - based in Blackpool - admitted health and safety breaches and will have to pay nearly £170,000.

They no longer run any care homes.

Councillor Andrew Warriner, Cabinet member with responsibility for health and housing at Lancaster City Council, said: “This conviction and financial penalty should act as a timely reminder and warning to all businesses of the need to take their responsibilities seriously.

"The investigation found a high level of complacency towards health and safety legislation, which ultimately had tragic consequences.”