Concern For Woman Missing From Lancaster

Police want help to find a woman who's gone missing from Lancaster.

Jessica Barraclough was last seen around 8.30 last night in the Mainway area.

She is described as white, 5'4", with light-brown, shoulder length hair. She was wearing a turquoise top and dark trousers at the time of her disappearance. Officers say she's got a red plaster cast on her right arm.

Jessica also has links to the Merseyside area.

PS Mark Douglas of Lancashire Police said: "Jessica is missing and we need to find her as soon as possible.

"We are very concerned for her welfare and are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

"If you have seen her please contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1519 of May 26."