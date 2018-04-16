Cumbria Police Aim To Tackle Stalking

A national campaign starts today, to raise awareness of stalking.

The Suzy Lamplugh Trust campaign is supported by Cumbria Police, who are encouraging more people to report it.

Detective Inspector, Dan StQuintin said: “Becoming a victim of stalking can happen to anyone, at any time. We take any reports of stalking and harassment seriously, all reports are thoroughly investigate with appropriate support and safeguarding considered.

“Everyone has the right to live their life without fear and harassment. The nature of this type of crime is particularly distressing because the perpetrator is directly targeting a person. Stalking can have a devastating effect on a victim and their loved ones, and we will continue to work hard to bring anyone found responsible to justice.

“I would urge anyone who has concerns around stalking and harassment to report them to the police immediately.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall said: “I can only reiterate the good advice from the police, and would add – please don’t suffer in silence. Please have the confidence to come forward if you have any concerns at all, as the police will take all reports seriously.”

Chief Executive of Suzy Lamplugh Trust, Rachel Griffin said: "National Stalking Awareness Week is about highlighting the prevalence of stalking in England and Wales and looking at how statutory bodies and support services can better respond to victims.

"This year we are calling on agencies to commit to making #ReportingStalking a strategic priority, to look at ways that they can better identify and manage stalking, as well as support victims in their local area.

"Suzy Lamplugh Trust runs the National Stalking Helpline. Since it was launched in 2010, we have responded to 23,000 calls and emails from people affected by stalking."