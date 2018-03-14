Cumbria's 64,000 Smokers Urged To Quit

Cumbria's 64,000 smokers are being urged to think about quitting today (Wednesday), on National No Smoking Day.

Around 2,800 deaths in the county every year are caused by smoking-related illnesses.



Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council’s Director of Public Health said: "Every cigarette a person smokes causes real harm, by quitting you’ll be improving your own health, you’ll feel better and have more money to spend on other things that you enjoy.

"People can choose what works best for them: face-to-face help, stop smoking aids, a quitting app, email, social media, and SMS support.

"E-cigarettes are also particularly effective when combined with support from pharmacies and people who choose this route have some of the highest quitting success rates.

"It doesn’t matter if you have tried before and it didn’t quite work out, you can access support as many times as you need."

Cllr Deborah Earl, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Community Services, added: "Our vision is to create a smoke free generation in Cumbria by 2022, to support our vision, and the national tobacco control plan, we are kick-starting our efforts by making 2018 the year when we join forces with our health partners to help Cumbria to become smoke free.

"We would like to see everyone across the public, private and third-sector pledging to do at least one thing to help people to stop smoking and help achieve our vision for a smoke free Cumbria."