Digger Used To Steal Carnforth ATM

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cash machine was ripped from a shop in Carnforth in a ram-raid with a stolen JCB.

It happened at around 3 o'clock this morning (Thursday) at the Co-Op Food store on Market Street.

The JCB - believed to be stolen from nearby, was driven into the shop front before the cash machine was taken.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anybody who may have seen a white Mitsubishi and dark coloured SUV around the time.

Force Incident Manager, Phil Broughton, of Lancashire Police said: "The offenders made off with the ATM machine and its contents.

"We are now working to establish who is responsible and would urge anyone with information to contact police immediately.

"We believe the JCB was stolen from the surrounding area so would ask machinery owners to check their property and report anything suspicious to police.

"We would also ask that landowners check for anything which may be connected to this incident and may have been dumped by the offenders as they left the scene."

Anybody with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 150 of 5th April.