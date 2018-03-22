Disabled Travel Card Charge Could Double

Disabled people in Lancashire who hold a special bus travel card, might soon have to pay double before 9.30am on weekdays.

A consultation's starting next week, on whether people who hold the NoWcard will have to pay £1 a day - up from 50 pence.

The national concessionary scheme allows holders to travel for free after that time, up until 11.00pm Monday to Friday, and all day at weekends and bank holidays.

People are being asked to let Lancashire County Council know how they would be affected, if proposals to increase the charge to £1 were agreed.

The consultation will take place from Monday 26 March to Monday 21 May.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Like many councils, we are facing an extremely challenging financial position, with a forecasted funding gap of £144m in 2021/22.

"We're committed to providing the best services we can, particularly to the most vulnerable in our communities, which is why we offer a concession to disabled NoWcard holders to travel outside the times mandated by the national scheme.

"To help us reduce the pressure on the budget, we're proposing to increase the charge to travel before 9.30am on weekdays from 50p to £1.

"However we don't want to make a decision before considering how it will affect people, and I'm grateful for people taking the time to respond to the consultation over the coming weeks."