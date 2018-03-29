Extra Car Parking Coming To Kendal

An extra car park - described as "low-cost", will be available in Kendal from this weekend.

SLDC has struck an agreement with the Kendal Snowsports Club, so drivers can use their Canal Head car park every day of the week - and for £1 on Sundays.

For security reasons the ticket machine on this car park will be card only with chip and pin and contactless payment options.



The car park will available to all drivers seven days a week until 15 September 2018, then on weekdays only until 19 April 2019 to accommodate additional weekend use by club members over the autumn/winter period.

Several new all-day and ‘early bird’ parking tariffs at council-operated car parks in Kendal, Windermere, Ambleside and Grange-over-Sands will also come into effect this weekend.



They are:



· Sandes Avenue, Kendal: 20 pence per hour parking seven days a week up to four hours, and £1 for over four hours

· Broad Street, Windermere: £1 a day ‘early bird’ on tickets bought before 9am will allow drivers to park in the designated ‘early bird’ spaces only

· Lake Road, Ambleside: £1 a day ‘early bird’ on tickets bought before 9am (initial three month trial)

· Hampsfell Road, Grange-over-Sands: £1 a day ‘early bird’ on tickets bought before 9am



The current £1 a day ‘early bird’ tariff on tickets bought before 9am at the Westmorland Shopping Centre in Kendal will also continue.