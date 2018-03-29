Extra Car Parking Coming To Kendal
An extra car park - described as "low-cost", will be available in Kendal from this weekend.
The car park will available to all drivers seven days a week until 15 September 2018, then on weekdays only until 19 April 2019 to accommodate additional weekend use by club members over the autumn/winter period.
They are:
· Sandes Avenue, Kendal: 20 pence per hour parking seven days a week up to four hours, and £1 for over four hours
· Broad Street, Windermere: £1 a day ‘early bird’ on tickets bought before 9am will allow drivers to park in the designated ‘early bird’ spaces only
· Lake Road, Ambleside: £1 a day ‘early bird’ on tickets bought before 9am (initial three month trial)
· Hampsfell Road, Grange-over-Sands: £1 a day ‘early bird’ on tickets bought before 9am
The current £1 a day ‘early bird’ tariff on tickets bought before 9am at the Westmorland Shopping Centre in Kendal will also continue.