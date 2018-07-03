Farron Anger At Northern's Slapped Wrist

The South Lakes MP says it's "one rule for one... and another for the rest" when it comes to train operators.

Tim Farron's annoyed the government's threatened to strip Govia Thameslink of its franchise for its performance in the South East.

He says, by comparison, Northern Rail have had a "slap on the wrist" for their treatment of Lakes Line passengers recently.

Mr. Farron said: “The situation on trains in the South East has been unbearable for commuters and it’s right that there are serious consequences for Govia Thameslink.

“But it simply doesn’t make sense for the Government to make this threat to one failing train operator but to not even give a slap on the wrist to a company that have performed far worse.

“Over the past few months Northern have taken underperformance to new heights in the North West and created misery for thousands of people’s lives.

“Here in Cumbria, Northern simply gave up trying to run any trains at all on the Lakes for an entire month. And we are now left in this unbelievable situation where they are running a limited service on the line, but with rail replacement buses at the same time because they have such little confidence in their own ability to actually run trains.

“It seems that it’s one rule for the South East and another for the rest of the country, with the lives of thousands of passengers in the North West continuing to be thrown into chaos as a result.”