Farron Heads-Up Radiotherapy Group

The South Lakes MP Tim Farron has been elected chair of a new parliamentary group on radiotherapy, which has been discussing its plans to push for more radiotherapy services.

At the moment, 60% of people with cancer in the UK need to have the treatment.

Plans made by the group include pushing the Government to increase the funding for the treatment - which currently stands at just 5% of the overall NHS cancer budget.

It will also look at improving access, by lobbying the Government to make sure that no one has to travel more than 45 minutes to travel to their nearest radiotherapy unit.

Mr Farron said: "I’m delighted to be elected chair of the new all-party group on radiotherapy.

"Cancer affects us all and radiotherapy is absolutely vital in helping us to combat it.

"I will work hard to make sure that everyone has access to this life-saving treatment."