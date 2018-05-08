Fears Grow For Missing Carnforth Teen

Police say they're worried about a Carnforth teenager who's been missing for almost two weeks.

15-year old Liam Johnston could be in Barrow.

A Cumbria Police statement added: "He is described as 5ft 5 inches tall, of medium build, with short dark-brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a khaki green Nike tracksuit and black Nike trainers. He may also be carrying a JD sports bag.

"Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101. Police also ask Liam, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well."