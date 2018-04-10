FLD: Cumbria Must Unite Over Litter
10 April 2018, 15:07
Communities across Cumbria are being asked to come together for just one day this summer, to join The Great Cumbrian Litter Pick.
"Litter not only spoils how our beautiful Cumbrian landscapes look, it also creates toxins and pollutants that are harmful to the land, and the wildlife and livestock that live here.
"Unfortunately it’s a really sad fact that we see litter everywhere we go now and so we thought hosting The Great Cumbrian Litter Pick would be an ideal opportunity to get together and make a start for a cleaner Cumbria.
