FLD: Cumbria Must Unite Over Litter

Communities across Cumbria are being asked to come together for just one day this summer, to join The Great Cumbrian Litter Pick.

Friends of the Lake District is holding the initiative on the 6th of July.

The county's six districts are also being invited to go head to head, to see which one can gather the most junk.

Ruth Kirk, Landscape Engagement Officer for Friends of the Lake District said: "Not a day goes by currently, without more news about the global, harmful effects of plastics and other discarded materials on our environment.



"Litter not only spoils how our beautiful Cumbrian landscapes look, it also creates toxins and pollutants that are harmful to the land, and the wildlife and livestock that live here.



"Unfortunately it’s a really sad fact that we see litter everywhere we go now and so we thought hosting The Great Cumbrian Litter Pick would be an ideal opportunity to get together and make a start for a cleaner Cumbria.