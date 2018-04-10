FLD: Cumbria Must Unite Over Litter

10 April 2018, 15:07

The Great Cumbrian Litter Pick

Communities across Cumbria are being asked to come together for just one day this summer, to join The Great Cumbrian Litter Pick.

Friends of the Lake District is holding the initiative on the 6th of July.
 
The county's six districts are also being invited to go head to head, to see which one can gather the most junk.
 
Ruth Kirk, Landscape Engagement Officer for Friends of the Lake District said: "Not a day goes by currently, without more news about the global, harmful effects of plastics and other discarded materials on our environment.
 
"Litter not only spoils how our beautiful Cumbrian landscapes look, it also creates toxins and pollutants that are harmful to the land, and the wildlife and livestock that live here.
 
"Unfortunately it’s a really sad fact that we see litter everywhere we go now and so we thought hosting The Great Cumbrian Litter Pick would be an ideal opportunity to get together and make a start for a cleaner Cumbria.
 
"Through small, individual actions, we can effect real change. Let’s make this a really high profile and well-supported day and show the rest of the UK how proud we are of our county."
 
More details are here.
 
 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man critical after 13 injured in a two-bus crash in Luton

Israeli Labor Party cuts ties with Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism

Bosnia Women 0-2 England Women: Toni Duggan on target as England top group

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News