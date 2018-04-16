Flood Alert For Tuesday Lunchtime

A Flood Alert has been issued for the coast at North Morecambe Bay, from Roa Island around to Carnforth.

The Environment Agency says Sandside and Canal Foot are are areas most likely to be affected, while low-lying areas around Ulverston, Greenodd, Haverthwaite, Flookburgh, Grange, Levens, Milnthorpe, Arnside and Silverdale may also be at risk.

The alert is not in place for tonight's high tide.

An update reads: "Onshore flooding may occur to roads, and some properties along the coast may be affected.

"People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast for the period between 11am and 3pm on Tuesday.

"Tides are high currently due to spring tides. We will continue to monitor the situation and reissue this alert for subsequent high tides if needed, however, at the moment we do not expect subsequent high tides to reach alert level."