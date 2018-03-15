Fresh Snow & Ice Warning For Cumbria

Beast From The East 2 is on its way.

The Met Office has another yellow weather warning in place for snow and ice this weekend.



Parts of Cumbria are included for Friday night into Saturday morning.



However, the Pennines should protect us from the worst.



A Met Office forecaster told us: "A band of rain and hill snow will increasingly turn to snow to lower levels through Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.



"This band will gradually ease during Saturday morning, allowing ice to form as it clears.



"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.



"Icy patches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."