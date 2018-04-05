Fundraising Begins in Hector's Memory

New fundraising efforts have begun for meningitis research, in memory of three year old Lancaster boy Hector Kirkham, who passed away last week.

Little Hector - described as a "gorgeous, happy, cheeky boy" by his mum and dad, contracted meningococcal septaceimia and died just 12 hours after his symptoms developed.

Local man Nathen Emmett is fundraising for the Meningitis Now charity, here

Colleagues of Hector's Dad are doing a sponsored three peaks walk in under 12 hours to raise money for further awareness.

The team will be taking on the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent (694m), Whernside (736m) and Ingleborough (723m) which form part of the Pennine Range.

Nathan said: "Any donation small or large would be most appreciated and would go towards helping ensure no other parent has to go through what so many beforehand have had to endure.

"Meningitis Now are the only charity dedicated to fighting meningitis in the UK.

"To be there for everyone affected by meningitis, spread lifesaving awareness about the disease and fund research into it, they need over £3 million every year.

"Without any central Government funding, they rely on people like you to help raise it."

Grainne Nixon, health protection nurse consultant for Public Health England North West, said: "Although meningococcal disease is uncommon, people should be aware of the symptoms that can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting and cold hands and feet.



"It can also cause a characteristic rash which does not fade when pressed against a glass. Also, some people may experience diarrhoea and vomiting.



"Early recognition of meningitis and septicaemia symptoms can greatly improve the outcome of the disease and so anyone who is concerned about any of these symptoms, at any time, should seek medical advice immediately or call NHS 111."